logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 February 2021 -
Agriculture

Martin Mindjos Momeny becomes president of the chamber of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry

Martin Mindjos Momeny becomes president of the chamber of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:29

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 24, 2021, President Paul Biya signed a decree appointing Martin Mindjos Momeny as president of the chamber of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry (Capef). The newly appointed president is replacing Joseph Roland Matta who died on September 23, 2020, after four months as the head of the consular chamber.  

Martin Mindjos, an agricultural engineer, was until his appointment Director of Studies, Programs, and Cooperation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) where he was posted since 2017, after a brief posting as director of industry at the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt).

The senior civil servant will promote agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry, and defend the interests of these sectors with the public authorities.

One of the main projects Mindjos Momeny will pilot is the creation of a micro-bank dedicated to the financing of agriculture, initiated by one of his predecessors, Janvier Mongui Sossomba, who died on May 19, 2018. In May 2016, the then president of Capef indicated that about XAF2 billion was already raised since February 2016, when a fundraising operation was launched in the framework of the micro-bank project. However, to date, there is no new information on the said project.

BRM

back to top

Orange Cameroon posts XAF216.38 bln turnover in 2020, up 5.16% YoY

orange-cameroon-posts-xaf216-38-bln-turnover-in-2020-up-5-16-yoy
Orange Cameroon generated a turnover of €329 million (XAF216.38 billion) in 2020, according to the financial results recently published by the...

Martin Mindjos Momeny becomes president of the chamber of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry

martin-mindjos-momeny-becomes-president-of-the-chamber-of-agriculture-fisheries-livestock-and-forestry
On February 24, 2021, President Paul Biya signed a decree appointing Martin Mindjos Momeny as president of the chamber of agriculture,...

Yaounde-Douala highway: Service providers estimate government’s unpaid bill at XAF33 bln

yaounde-douala-highway-service-providers-estimate-government-s-unpaid-bill-at-xaf33-bln
Currently, operators in charge of the construction of the 60-km Yaoundé-Douala highway are owed XAF33.39 billion. This is an estimate the said operators...

Cameroon and Algeria sign bilateral air transport agreement

cameroon-and-algeria-sign-bilateral-air-transport-agreement
On February 24, 2021, in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé and Algeria’s ambassador to Cameroon signed a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon to sign a XAF88.8 bln credit agreement for the finalization of the East entrance to Douala reconstruction project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Turkey renews talks for its national airlines’ project to make Maroua a sub-regional hub

Tradex reinforces its Central African expansion with the inauguration of its first filling station in Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

cameroon-inaugurates-tractafric-s-first-civil-engineering-machinery-assembly-plant-in-central-africa

Cameroon Inaugurates Tractafric's First Civil Engineering Machinery Assembly Plant in Central Africa

ntui-mankim-road-sinohydro-s-selection-also-questioned-by-minmap-ibrahim-talba-malla

Ntui-Mankim road: Sinohydro’s selection also questioned by MINMAP Ibrahim Talba Malla

cameroon-to-start-implementing-actions-to-reduce-its-road-costs-per-kilometer

Cameroon to start implementing actions to reduce its road costs per kilometer

despite-its-monopoly-on-the-fixed-market-camtel-barely-controls-3-of-the-telephony-market-in-cameroon-ctr-indicates

Despite its monopoly on the fixed market, Camtel barely controls 3% of the telephony market in Cameroon, CTR indicates

eneo-raises-xaf100-bln-from-local-banks-thanks-in-part-to-cameroon-s-proven-commitment-to-supporting-the-company

ENEO raises XAF100 bln from local banks, thanks in part to Cameroon’s proven commitment to supporting the company

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev