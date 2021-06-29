livestock-development-corporation-sodepa-partners-with-farmer-field-school-epab-to-boost-cattle-farming-in-forest-zones

(Business in Cameroon) - Last June 24, Livestock development corporation SODEPA signed a partnership agreement with the Binguéla Farmer Field School (EPAB) for the development of breeding training programs. Specifically, through this partnership, SODEPA will assist the EPAB in the development of training programs that equip the youth with the breeding techniques needed to practice their trade in forest zones.

The techniques include cattle fattening, which consists of feeding the cattle with herbs and plants that allow quick development. “Brazil is a meat exporter despite using similar zebu as we are using here. This means that we can also become meat exporters if we train our youths” on how to do it, explains Denis Koulagna Kouotou, director-general of SODEPA.

By attracting young residents of forest zones into cattle farming and by training them, SODEPA and the EPAB will surely contribute to the emergence of new meat production regions in the country and boost the quantity and quality of meat products available.

In 2019, Cameroon produced a little over 107,000 tons of beef, according to a study published by the enterprises upgrading office BMN. That year, the volume of beef produced exceeded that of chicken, which usually constitutes the bulk of meat products produced in the country.

BRM