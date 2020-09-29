logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 September 2020 -
Agriculture

Commodity Value Chain Support Project PADFA plans to increase yearly milled rice production by 80k tons by 2023

Commodity Value Chain Support Project PADFA plans to increase yearly milled rice production by 80k tons by 2023
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 29 September 2020 10:33

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 25, in Yaoundé, Cameroon and the International Fund for Agricultural Development signed a XAF28.5 billion ($47 million) credit agreement for the 2nd phase of the Commodity Value Chain Support Project (PADFA), which will span over 2020-2026.

The project will help boost the production of rice and onions in four regions in Cameroon. The regions are namely the North, the Far North, the North-West, and the South. According to Hélène Misse Marigoh, the national coordinator of the PADFA, starting from the third year of implementing the project (2023), it will help produce an additional 118,000 tons of paddy rice (for 80,000 tons of milled rice) every year.  

She explained that the additional production will reduce the current deficit by 10% and in the long term, it will help reduce the massive rice importation in Cameroon. Indeed, according to official sources, the country spends about XAF150 billion every year to import rice. In 2019, it spent a record XAF231 billion to import over 800,000 tons of rice, the national institute for statistics revealed recently.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Éric Jacquemin: “I will continue to support Belgian companies’ investments in Cameroon”

eric-jacquemin-i-will-continue-to-support-belgian-companies-investments-in-cameroon
Some days ago, the new Belgian ambassador to Cameroon Éric Jacquemin was granted an audience by the Cameroonian Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé in...

German firms Ossberger and Stragbag AG plan to set up operations in Cameroon

german-firms-ossberger-and-stragbag-ag-plan-to-set-up-operations-in-cameroon
Hydropower manufacturer Ossberger and construction company Stragbag are currently negotiating with Cameroonian ministries to set up operations in the...

Cameroonian firm Express Union is the 4th most important microfinance institution in Gabon

cameroonian-firm-express-union-is-the-4th-most-important-microfinance-institution-in-gabon
Cameroonian firm Express Union is one of the four most important microfinance institutions in Gabon, the country’s General Directorate of Economy and Tax...

Cameroon: Andritz Hydro offers to supply equipment for Nachtigal and Lom Pangar projects

cameroon-andritz-hydro-offers-to-supply-equipment-for-nachtigal-and-lom-pangar-projects
The German company Andritz Hydro is offering to supply equipment for the Nachtigal (420 MW) and Lom Pangar projects, Cameroon’s Ministry of Economy...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier