logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 July 2021 -
Commerce

E-Commerce: Gabon is more ready than all the ECCAS countries, UNCTAD index shows

E-Commerce: Gabon is more ready than all the ECCAS countries, UNCTAD index shows
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:36

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Gabon was more ready for online shopping than its remaining counterparts of the ECCAS region, according to a recent report published by the GSM Association (GSMA).

The 2019 edition of the index finds that ECCAS member states are behind many of their regional peers in their preparedness to engage in and benefit from online shopping. The top four ranked Sub-Saharan Africa countries are Kenya (88), Nigeria (79), South Africa (76), and Mauritius (58). However, all 11 ECCAS member states are outside the top100, with Gabon the highest-ranked at 106. In terms of the index value, four ECCAS states –Gabon, Cameroon, Rwanda, and Angola- score higher than the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 29, but considerably lower than the global average of 55,” the GSMA wrote, quoting the B2C Ecommerce index previously published by the UNCTAD.

In the ECCAS region, the top five were composed of Gabon, Cameroon, Rwanda, Angola, and Congo. In Gabon, which ranked 106 on a global scale, 38.3% of the population was ready for Ecommerce while in Cameroon, 32% of the population was ready and 30.9% in Rwanda, 30.4% in Angola, and 14% in Congo.

As the GSMA explains, the B2C e-commerce index initially published by UNCTAD “assesses152 nations’ readiness for online shopping.” That assessment is based on four indicators namely, the number of adults owning mobile money or bank account, the number of internet users, the reliability of postal services, and the number of secure servers per 1 million people.

The GSMA explains that several factors affect ECCAAS countries’ readiness for e-commerce. Those factors include low access to the internet, whose cost is unaffordable for a large portion of the population, the low-income population namely, the limited use of digital payment systems as well as the inadequate mailing system in some urban areas, and most of the rural zones. Also, there are notable roadblocks in the customs clearance and international trade system while the retail and macroeconomic environment is not conducive for startups engaged in e-commerce.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Italian firm Enerray obtains investment incentives for its 30MW solar plant project in Garoua

italian-firm-enerray-obtains-investment-incentives-for-its-30mw-solar-plant-project-in-garoua
Last July 13, EB Solar, the Cameroonian partner of Italian firm Enerray, signed an agreement with the investment promotion agency API in the framework of...

Sosucam: The 250 workers to be dismissed threaten to report to courts for unfair dismissal

sosucam-the-250-workers-to-be-dismissed-threaten-to-report-to-courts-for-unfair-dismissal
The announced dismissal of 250 SOSUCAM workers  is currently fuelling social tensions at the Mbandjock and Nkoteng sites, in the Centre...

Cameroon opts for communication quotas and LED bulbs to reduce public expenditures

cameroon-opts-for-communication-quotas-and-led-bulbs-to-reduce-public-expenditures
Cameroon is currently considering several measures to reduce public spending, according to the 2022-2024 budgetary programming document. According to the...

Cameroon: MUFID Union partners with German Cooperative DGRV to properly fund rural agriculture

cameroon-mufid-union-partners-with-german-cooperative-dgrv-to-properly-fund-rural-agriculture
The Mutual Finance for Development (MUFID Union) informs that it recently partnered with the German Cooperative and Raiffeisen Confederation (DGRV) to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »