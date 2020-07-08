cameroonian-start-up-ease-travel-launches-a-cfaf150-mln-fundraising-to-develop-operations

(Business in Cameroon) - Since June 15, 2020, the Cameroonian start-up Ease Travel Services, with Franck Dakayi (photo) as co-founder, has been in the fundraising market to raise CFAF150 million to develop its activities. This fund-raising operation, structured by the business law firm Chazai & Partners, will run until August 20, 2020, official sources informed.

According to the start-up, "this fundraising operation is aimed at accelerating the development and services of the company," which plans to be the one-stop-shop for travels in Cameroon and Central Africa. On its website and mobile application, Ease will offer all services related to travel, tourism, and urban mobility. These include air tickets, intercity bus tickets, hotel and furnished apartment reservations, car rental, organization of tourist trips, visa assistance, and travel insurance.

As a reminder, Ease Travel Services was created in 2017. Based in Douala, this start-up which employs 9 people has been able, in 2 years of activities, to sell over CFA900 million of products and services and organized 195 tourists stay abroad. To date, its portfolio is constituted of 15 clients, according to the promoters.

Ease Travel, which intends to multiply its turnover by 10 in 3 years, and create 40 direct jobs thanks to the above-mentioned fundraising, "aims to facilitate the organization of travels in Africa. It also aspires to be the single medium via which users can organize their transports, stays, and tourist activities with the same website or mobile application for travels from Douala to Dakar, via Lagos and Abidjan."

BRM