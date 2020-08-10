logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 August 2020 -
Companies

Dangote Cameroon sold 687k tons of cement in H1-2020, up 15% YoY (Dangote Cement)

Dangote Cameroon sold 687k tons of cement in H1-2020, up 15% YoY (Dangote Cement)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 10 August 2020 13:08

(Business in Cameroon) - Nigerian cement giant Dangote informs that in H1-2020, the Douala-based clinker grinding plant (whose yearly capacity is 1.5 million tons) of its Cameroonian subsidiary sold about 687 kilotons (687,000 tons) of cement. This is up by 15% compared to its performance in the first semester of 2019.

“The market is primarily driven by individual construction projects and government housing estate (…) We estimate our market share to have been 38% during the period. Our plant was fully operational in the quarter, with no COVID-19 imposed lockdown,” Dangote Cement explains. It adds that during the period, the Cameroonian cement market was approximately 1.8 million tons.

This upward performance is in line with the projections made by the Nigerian group in early 2020. Indeed, in February 2020, Dangote Cameroon forecasted that 2020 would be a good year for its business because of the stadiums, roads, hotels, and other construction projects launched in preparation for the AFCON2021 (postponed to 2022).

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: NGOs’ massive cereal purchases inflate prices in the Far-north

cameroon-ngos-massive-cereal-purchases-inflate-prices-in-the-far-north
In the last few days, it has become hard for residents in the Far North region of Cameroon to purchase maize, sorghum, or millet since the prices of these...

Dangote Cameroon sold 687k tons of cement in H1-2020, up 15% YoY (Dangote Cement)

dangote-cameroon-sold-687k-tons-of-cement-in-h1-2020-up-15-yoy-dangote-cement
Nigerian cement giant Dangote informs that in H1-2020, the Douala-based clinker grinding plant (whose yearly capacity is 1.5 million tons) of its...

Chanas Assurance S.A. posts XAF683.4 mln net profit for 2019, up by 16.2% YoY

chanas-assurance-s-a-posts-xaf683-4-mln-net-profit-for-2019-up-by-16-2-yoy
Cameroonian insurance company Chanas Assurances, majority-owned by National Hydrocaborns company SNH, informs that it recorded XAF683.4 million of net...

Africa Food Manufacture to invest XAF13 bln in the construction of Cameroon’s first durum flour mill

africa-food-manufacture-to-invest-xaf13-bln-in-the-construction-of-cameroon-s-first-durum-flour-mill
On July 30, 2020, Africa Food Manufacture (AFM), which produces Broli-branded pasta, signed an investment agreement with Cameroon’s investment promotion...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »