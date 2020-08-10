Dangote Cameroon sold 687k tons of cement in H1-2020, up 15% YoY (Dangote Cement)

(Business in Cameroon) - Nigerian cement giant Dangote informs that in H1-2020, the Douala-based clinker grinding plant (whose yearly capacity is 1.5 million tons) of its Cameroonian subsidiary sold about 687 kilotons (687,000 tons) of cement. This is up by 15% compared to its performance in the first semester of 2019.

“The market is primarily driven by individual construction projects and government housing estate (…) We estimate our market share to have been 38% during the period. Our plant was fully operational in the quarter, with no COVID-19 imposed lockdown,” Dangote Cement explains. It adds that during the period, the Cameroonian cement market was approximately 1.8 million tons.

This upward performance is in line with the projections made by the Nigerian group in early 2020. Indeed, in February 2020, Dangote Cameroon forecasted that 2020 would be a good year for its business because of the stadiums, roads, hotels, and other construction projects launched in preparation for the AFCON2021 (postponed to 2022).

Sylvain Andzongo