Cameroon: Ultimate plans a soft drink, bottled water, and cookies project in Mbankomo

(Business in Cameroon) - Local firm Ultimate currently plans to launch a soft drink, bottled water, and cookies production project in Mbankomo, a town located some 20 kilometers from Yaoundé. The information was disclosed in a release dated January 11, 2022, signed by Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature, and Sustainable Development.

In the release, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh is inviting Mbankomo residents to public meetings in the framework of the project’s detailed social and environmental study, from January 24 to 29, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mbankomo Place des fêtes.

In addition to boosting the already stiff competition in the Cameroonian bottled water market, the project planned by Ultimate will strengthen the economic fabric of its host city where SABC group, leader of the Cameroonian brewery market, inaugurated a XAF18 billion corn processing plant on November 5, 2021.

The inaugurated corn plant will produce about 30,000 tons of grits annually, allowing SABC to stop importing raw materials for its beer production.

BRM