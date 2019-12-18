logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Companies

Tradex : Simon Paley becomes new managing director

Tradex : Simon Paley becomes new managing director
  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 December 2019 17:06

(Business in Cameroon) - Since December 12, 2019, Simon Paley became the new managing director of  Tradex, the subsidiary of Cameroon’s National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

He replaces Perrial Nyodog, who has held that position since the creation of Tradex, 20 years ago (1999).  The new managing director has been part of the board of directors of Tradex and has also been the commercial director of SNH.

Simon Paley inherits a prosperous company. Indeed, Tradex sold 597,158 m3 of fuel in 2018. The quantity of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold by the company is 97,952 tonnes and 1,100 tons for lubricants. Thanks to these sales, Tradex achieved a net result of XAF10.3 billion and a turnover of XAF291 billion.  

Tradex is specialized in the marketing of petroleum products and is present in four countries in the CEMAC region (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea).

SA

back to top

Cameroon : 78.5 tons of meat unfit for consumption seized this year

cameroon-78-5-tons-of-meat-unfit-for-consumption-seized-this-year
In the framework of the presentation of its activities during the 2019 financial year, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) informs that it...

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters

cameroon-the-eu-elaborates-more-stringent-phytosanitary-rules-for-exporters
On December 14, 2019, the European Union (EU) adopted a new phytosanitary regulation. Since then, its delegation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, has been conducting...

French Musée du quai Branly prepares an exhibition consecrated to Western Cameroon’s tangible and intangible heritage

french-musee-du-quai-branly-prepares-an-exhibition-consecrated-to-western-cameroon-s-tangible-and-intangible-heritage
A delegation from the Musée du quai Branly, the museum of arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, has just visited Cameroon, a...

Cameroon foresees a XAF89 bln drop in oil revenues in 2020

cameroon-foresees-a-xaf89-bln-drop-in-oil-revenues-in-2020
In 2020, Cameroon’s consolidated oil revenues should amount to XAF443 billion, down by XAF88.8 billion compared with the estimates for the 2019 fiscal...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n81: November 2019

The growing weight of Moroccan banks in Cameroon

Made in Cameroon products gradually take over supermarkets


Investir au Cameroun n91: Novembre 2019

Le poids croissant des banques marocaines au Cameroun

Le Made in Cameroon progresse dans les supermarchés