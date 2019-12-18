Tradex : Simon Paley becomes new managing director

(Business in Cameroon) - Since December 12, 2019, Simon Paley became the new managing director of Tradex, the subsidiary of Cameroon’s National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

He replaces Perrial Nyodog, who has held that position since the creation of Tradex, 20 years ago (1999). The new managing director has been part of the board of directors of Tradex and has also been the commercial director of SNH.

Simon Paley inherits a prosperous company. Indeed, Tradex sold 597,158 m3 of fuel in 2018. The quantity of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold by the company is 97,952 tonnes and 1,100 tons for lubricants. Thanks to these sales, Tradex achieved a net result of XAF10.3 billion and a turnover of XAF291 billion.

Tradex is specialized in the marketing of petroleum products and is present in four countries in the CEMAC region (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea).

