logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Companies

Cameroon: Matgénie’s personnel expenses could become a budgetary risk for the state, CTR says

Cameroon: Matgénie’s personnel expenses could become a budgetary risk for the state, CTR says
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The personnel expenses of the National Civil Engineering Equipment Depot (MATG2NIE) are extremely burdensome, according to the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Enterprises in the Public and Para-public sectors (CTR). In its report on public companies’ 2019 performance, the commission reveals that during the 2019 financial year, those expenses swallowed 89.95% of the company’s turnover.  

"This could become a budgetary risk for the State if nothing is done," the CTR indicates noting also that the company’s social stability is threatened because of the irregular payment of wages and social benefits settlement.

Due to cash flow problems, the company was even unable to fulfill its contracts in 2019. According to the CTR report, that year, Matgénie won contracts worth XAF12.4 billion but, it was only able to carry out XAF1.3 billion contracts of billable worth, representing an 11% contract fulfillment rate.

Let’s note that in early 2019, the company signed a XAF157 billion agreement with Belgian company DEM Group that will supply it with the equipment it needs for its operations. If successful, those acquisitions will help Matgénie succeed in the construction market in Cameroon since the company already has road maintenance partnerships with municipalities.  

BRM

back to top

Turkish Karpowership offers to produce 300MW of electrical energy at the Port of Douala

turkish-karpowership-offers-to-produce-300mw-of-electrical-energy-at-the-port-of-douala
On 25 January 2021, a delegation from Turkish company Karpowership was granted an audience by Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. According to...

Cameroon: Matgénie’s personnel expenses could become a budgetary risk for the state, CTR says

cameroon-matgenie-s-personnel-expenses-could-become-a-budgetary-risk-for-the-state-ctr-says
The personnel expenses of the National Civil Engineering Equipment Depot (MATG2NIE) are extremely burdensome, according to the Technical Commission...

ENEO raises XAF100 bln from local banks, thanks in part to Cameroon’s proven commitment to supporting the company

eneo-raises-xaf100-bln-from-local-banks-thanks-in-part-to-cameroon-s-proven-commitment-to-supporting-the-company
On December 31, 2020, electric utility ENEO completed the mobilization of XAF100 billion from a pool of eight local banks led by Citibank. This was...

Cameroon: MINEPAT estimates non-concessional loans at 66% of World Bank’s current project portfolio in the country

cameroon-minepat-estimates-non-concessional-loans-at-66-of-world-bank-s-current-project-portfolio-in-the-country
Currently, the World Bank’s project portfolio in Cameroon consists of 14 active projects totaling US$1583.2 million (nearly XAF950 billion). The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon sets up a policy framework to promote the production of sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa

Despite its monopoly on the fixed market, Camtel barely controls 3% of the telephony market in Cameroon, CTR indicates

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

towards-the-digitalization-of-external-trade-operations-at-the-yaounde-nsimalen-international-airport

Towards the digitalization of external trade operations at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport

cfa-franc-reform-waemu-on-a-status-quo-while-cemac-is-making-subtle-changes

CFA Franc reform: WAEMU on a status quo while CEMAC is making subtle changes

2021-finance-law-cameroon-forbids-cash-payment-of-tax-and-duties

2021 finance law: Cameroon forbids cash payment of tax and duties

economic-partnership-agreement-cameroon-launched-the-5th-phase-on-jan-1-2021-as-promised

Economic Partnership Agreement: Cameroon launched the 5th phase on Jan 1, 2021, as promised…

cameroon-prompted-by-accumulated-losses-shareholders-approve-the-premature-dissolution-of-newsagent-messapresse

Cameroon: Prompted by accumulated losses, shareholders approve the premature dissolution of newsagent Messapresse

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

Towards the digitalization of external trade operations at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport

next
prev