logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational

Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational
  • Comments   -   Monday, 03 February 2020 15:33

(Business in Cameroon) - Built, in the framework of the Three-Year Emergency Plan (Planut) implemented by the Cameroonian government since 2015, the cold storage warehouse in Ebolowa, the regional capital of the south of the country is now operational. Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté saw this himself during his visit in Ebolowa on January 30.  

With a storage capacity of 1,400 m3 representing 2,500 carcasses of 200 kg, this infrastructure is the third whose work has been completed, after that of Yaounde (6,000 m3) and Ngaoundéré (1,400 m3). Only the Kribi warehouse, also planned in the Planut, remains to be completed.

Thanks to a loan from Caixa Bank and Deutsche Bank, the Cameroonian government invested XAF10 billion for the infrastructures whose construction is aimed at boosting the country's cattle industry.

BRM

back to top

Yaoundé-Douala highway : Phase 1 expected to be delivered by December 31, 2020

yaounde-douala-highway-phase-1-expected-to-be-delivered-by-december-31-2020
As of January 30, 2020, phase 1 of the Yaoundé-Douala highway construction project was 80% complete. This was revealed by the Ministry of Public Works,...

Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational

cameroon-ebolowa-s-1-400-m3-storage-warehouse-now-operational
Built, in the framework of the Three-Year Emergency Plan (Planut) implemented by the Cameroonian government since 2015, the cold storage warehouse in...

Port of Douala : RTC generates XAF3.26 bln in 1-month operation 

port-of-douala-rtc-generates-xaf3-26-bln-in-1-month-operation
Régie du terminal à conteneurs (RTC), the delegated authority created last January 2 by the port of Douala to replace Douala International Terminal (DIT),...

Cameroon sets reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from public expenditures

cameroon-sets-reforms-to-secure-tax-revenues-resulting-from-public-expenditures
This year, the Cameroonian Directorate General of Taxes has decided to implement a set of reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from the implementation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC