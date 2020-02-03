Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational

(Business in Cameroon) - Built, in the framework of the Three-Year Emergency Plan (Planut) implemented by the Cameroonian government since 2015, the cold storage warehouse in Ebolowa, the regional capital of the south of the country is now operational. Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté saw this himself during his visit in Ebolowa on January 30.

With a storage capacity of 1,400 m3 representing 2,500 carcasses of 200 kg, this infrastructure is the third whose work has been completed, after that of Yaounde (6,000 m3) and Ngaoundéré (1,400 m3). Only the Kribi warehouse, also planned in the Planut, remains to be completed.

Thanks to a loan from Caixa Bank and Deutsche Bank, the Cameroonian government invested XAF10 billion for the infrastructures whose construction is aimed at boosting the country's cattle industry.

BRM