Yaoundé - 04 August 2020 -
Economy

100 people who make the Cameroonian economy

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 August 2020 17:31

(Business in Cameroon) - To celebrate the 100th issue of the french edition of the Business in Cameroon magazine, our staff decided to compile and publish a list of 100 people who impact the Cameroonian economy. 

These are business owners and public authorities who, on the one hand, have an influence on the economy, and on the other hand are developing, or have developed, whole sectors of this economy. Business in Cameroon is well aware that the featured list, being subjective, may not satisfy all readers. While some of you may criticize our decision for not including local emerging startups that are likely to revolutionize some economic sectors, we estimated that most of them are still at the development stage and thus are yet to have a real impact on the local economy.

Moreover, we intentionally selected some actors - business owners, top executives or public authorities - who have passed on or left a given position, by taking into account their contribution while in this position as well the consequential impact of their work. For some sectors, we chose to feature only the leading figure, or the person heading the corporation, at the detriment of other stakeholders who have a certain importance in the local economy. 

In all, we humbly believe our selection -which you are invited to discover- is a fairly representative list of major actors contributing to Cameroon’s economy. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

