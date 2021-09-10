port-of-douala-cameroon-to-commission-a-4th-scanner-to-boost-scanning-capacities

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 9, 2021, in Douala, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, director-general of customs, presided over a work meeting aimed at reviewing the technical and operational requirements for the installation of a fourth scanner at the Port of Douala. This was revealed in the latest newsletter published by the general directorate of customs.

According to the directorate, this new equipment will scan all the goods to be exported, following a well-described procedure understood by all the involved actors. The first scanner was installed at the Port of Douala in June 2006 to reduce transit time. Due to an increase in the volume of goods handled by this port platform, three new scanners were officially commissioned in September 2016.

Thanks to this new addition, the government will speed up the implementation of its systematic scanning policy.

BRM