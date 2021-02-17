Douala-Bangui corridor: Towards the construction of living centers for transporters to reduce road accidents along the corridor

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon National Shippers' Council (CNCC) plans to build a living center in Ngoulentang (between Awaé and Ayos in the central region of Cameroon) on the Douala-Bangui corridor for transporters reception and accommodation. This is revealed in a note recently published by Auguste Mbappe Penda, general director of the CNCC.

In this regard, on February 17th, Auguste Mbappe Penda will chair a consultative meeting on the construction site. The aim of this meeting is to hear the opinions of the local community’s driving force and Cameroonian, Chadian, and Central African transporters about the project.

Jean Sylvain Mbang Mbang (Head of the Project Achievement Monitoring Department at the CNCC) explains that this initiative is part of an overall strategy aimed at improving the working conditions of transporters along the Cameroonian corridors. "You are all aware of the problems facing transporters. Accidents often happen because they are exhausted. That's why we intend to build living centers along the Douala-Ndjamena-Bangui corridor to provide rest areas to transporters," he explained.

"This will also solve disorderly parking problems because, with the rest areas, transporters will be able to safely park their vehicles. Also, they usually spend an average of XAF10,000 for hostels or hotels per night along the corridor. However, once the lodging centers are built, they will spend about XAF2,000 for lodging per night, " he added.

Sylvain Mbang Mbang indicated that the CNCC has already built a living center in Dibamba. According to the official, the cost of that center was XAF500 million but the CNCC is working to reduce the construction cost of the future living centers.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), over 5,000 trucks transport goods along the 1,500 km long Douala-Bangui corridor. The agreement between the parties provides that 60% of truckers should be Cameroonians and 40% Central Africans. They transport goods unloaded at the port of Douala to the hinterland.

S.A.