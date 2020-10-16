logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 October 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Growth decelerated in the construction segment in 2019, the INS indicates

Cameroon: Growth decelerated in the construction segment in 2019, the INS indicates
  • Comments   -   Friday, 16 October 2020 13:13

(Business in Cameroon) - During the year 2019, the Construction and Public Works (BTP) segment continued to play an important role in GDP growth in Cameroon's secondary sector (industry and construction). According to the 2019 national accounts statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the construction and public works segment contributed 0.3 points to growth in the secondary sector (which grew by 4.9% during the period, up by 1.8% compared to its growth in 2018 (+3.1%).

However, the INS points out that despite the dynamism still observed in this segment in 2019, its growth is decelerating. According to the INS, this is due to the completion of major first-generation projects (ed.note: the construction of dams, ports, bridges, and roads, launched in 2012), and the completion of infrastructure launched in the framework of the CAF African Nations Championship (ed.note: to be held in January and February 2021) and the African Cup of Nations (ed.note: to be held in January 2022) that Cameroon will host.

To prove its points, the INS indicates that in 2018, the growth in the segment was 7.6% but in 2019, it was only 4.7%. This growth could decelerate further in 2020 and 2021 due to the commissioning (both completed and scheduled) of new projects such as the 60,000-seat Olembé stadium in Yaoundé, East Entrance road to Douala, and the social housing projects being implemented in the country.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Growth decelerated in the construction segment in 2019, the INS indicates

cameroon-growth-decelerated-in-the-construction-segment-in-2019-the-ins-indicates
During the year 2019, the Construction and Public Works (BTP) segment continued to play an important role in GDP growth in Cameroon's secondary sector...

Cameroon: Tax revenues exceeded targets by 4% in H1-2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-tax-revenues-exceeded-targets-by-4-in-h1-2020-despite-the-coronavirus-pandemic
Cameroon Collected XAF946.3 billion of tax revenues in H1-2020, according to the budget implementation report published by the Ministry of Finance....

Cameroon lost XAF84.2 bln of tax revenues in 2019 because of the Sonara fire outbreak (MINFI)

cameroon-lost-xaf84-2-bln-of-tax-revenues-in-2019-because-of-the-sonara-fire-outbreak-minfi
The fire outbreak at Sonara’s plant on May 31, 2019, has had significant impacts on the revenues collected by the general directorate of taxes. According...

Cameroon launches the commissioning phase of a new gas platform offshore Kribi

cameroon-launches-the-commissioning-phase-of-a-new-gas-platform-offshore-kribi
The National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH) informs that a new gas platform "Sanaga 2" has been launched offshore Kribi (where the floating natural gas...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

The government’s plan to collect clearance fees on uncleared mobile phones and tablets using buyers’ airtime raises controversy

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Government loses XAF206 bln yearly in paying for unoccupied or fictitious housing and administrative facilities (MINFI)

cameroon-customs-seizes-about-1-ton-of-smuggled-medicines-and-156-boxes-of-cosmetics

Cameroon: Customs seizes about 1 ton of smuggled medicines and 156 boxes of cosmetics

cameroon-the-fao-eu-flegt-program-helped-local-smes-acquire-2-000-m3-of-legal-timber-between-2019-and-2020-fao

Cameroon: the FAO-EU Flegt program helped local SMEs acquire 2,000 m3 of legal timber between 2019 and 2020 (FAO)

abakal-mahamat-the-actions-of-the-central-bank-coupled-with-the-intervention-of-the-state-have-been-of-crucial-importance

Abakal Mahamat: “The actions of the Central Bank, coupled with the intervention of the State have been of crucial importance…”

cemac-boosted-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-long-term-securities-made-up-53-6-of-overall-issuance-in-q2-2020

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

cameroon-plans-to-raise-xaf180-bln-on-the-money-market-in-q4-2020

Cameroon plans to raise XAF180 bln on the money market in Q4-2020

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: MINESUP commissions Camtel to raise internet bandwidth from 263 to 9333 MB/S in state universities

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

next
prev