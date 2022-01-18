logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 January 2022 -
Economy

Intellectual property: OAPI discounts trademark protection fees by 10 and 20%

Intellectual property: OAPI discounts trademark protection fees by 10 and 20%
  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 January 2022 14:09

(Business in Cameroon) - The Yaoundé-based African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) announces a reduction of its trademark protection fees. Henceforth, to benefit from the service (valid for 10 years in the 17 member countries), the filing fee is XAF360,000, whether the trademark is colored or not. Before that discount, the filing fees were XAF400,000 and XAF450,000 depending on whether the trademark was colored or not. 

This means that the fee has been reduced by XAF90,000 for colored trademarks and XAF40,000 for non-colored trademarks, representing 20 and 10% discounts respectively.

The organization explains that several other changes have also been introduced. For instance, there are no more fees to be paid to correct trademark errors. Also, reforms have been introduced to allow the requests for trademark protection to be submitted online.

For the OAPI, these innovations are being introduced after a turbulent period to improve the institution’s operations. Indeed, in 2021, the institution’s operations were disrupted by management that led to the suspension of its director-general Denis Bohoussou Loukou. To suspend the executive,  Alimatou Shadiya Assouman, Chairwoman of the administrative board, accused him of financial malpractices and opposition to a requested audit. At the time, Denis Bohoussou Loukou denied the accusations. 

After several discussions, the director-general was reinstated in December 2021, but placed under the supervision of a ministerial committee that will oversee the actions carried out by him. Also, three months have been allowed for Mazars consulting firm to compile the final report of the ongoing audit on the executive’s management and present that report during the next special board meeting scheduled for March 2022.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CEMAC: Member countries invited to accelerate repatriation of foreign proceeds

cemac-member-countries-invited-to-accelerate-repatriation-of-foreign-proceeds
During its December 2021 meeting in Douala, the Steering Committee of the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reform Programme discussed the issue of public...

Intellectual property: OAPI discounts trademark protection fees by 10 and 20%

intellectual-property-oapi-discounts-trademark-protection-fees-by-10-and-20
The Yaoundé-based African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) announces a reduction of its trademark protection fees. Henceforth, to benefit from...

Cameroon: CENEEMA inks partnership agreement to speed-up agricultural mechanization

cameroon-ceneema-inks-partnership-agreement-to-speed-up-agricultural-mechanization
On January 13, in Yaoundé, the director-general of CENEEMA -National Centre for the Study and Experiment of Agricultural Machinery- and the managing...

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC seeks incentives for phase 2 of the XAF90 bln investment plan

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-seeks-incentives-for-phase-2-of-the-xaf90-bln-investment-plan
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing market, plans to launch the second phase of its XAF90 billion...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun