Intellectual property: OAPI discounts trademark protection fees by 10 and 20%

(Business in Cameroon) - The Yaoundé-based African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) announces a reduction of its trademark protection fees. Henceforth, to benefit from the service (valid for 10 years in the 17 member countries), the filing fee is XAF360,000, whether the trademark is colored or not. Before that discount, the filing fees were XAF400,000 and XAF450,000 depending on whether the trademark was colored or not.

This means that the fee has been reduced by XAF90,000 for colored trademarks and XAF40,000 for non-colored trademarks, representing 20 and 10% discounts respectively.

The organization explains that several other changes have also been introduced. For instance, there are no more fees to be paid to correct trademark errors. Also, reforms have been introduced to allow the requests for trademark protection to be submitted online.

For the OAPI, these innovations are being introduced after a turbulent period to improve the institution’s operations. Indeed, in 2021, the institution’s operations were disrupted by management that led to the suspension of its director-general Denis Bohoussou Loukou. To suspend the executive, Alimatou Shadiya Assouman, Chairwoman of the administrative board, accused him of financial malpractices and opposition to a requested audit. At the time, Denis Bohoussou Loukou denied the accusations.

After several discussions, the director-general was reinstated in December 2021, but placed under the supervision of a ministerial committee that will oversee the actions carried out by him. Also, three months have been allowed for Mazars consulting firm to compile the final report of the ongoing audit on the executive’s management and present that report during the next special board meeting scheduled for March 2022.

Sylvain Andzongo