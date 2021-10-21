germany-currently-has-a-xaf215-4-bln-project-portfolio-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, the Federal Republic of Germany’s project portfolio in Cameroon is about €329.1 million or XAF215.4 billion. The figure was revealed by Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey, last October 18, in Yaoundé when the two parties (Cameroon and Germany) were signing the report of consultations held in June 2021.

This signing is a prelude to the intergovernmental negotiations to be held from November 23 to 24, 2021 in Yaoundé between the two countries, we learn. During the negotiations that usually lead to more funds for new programs and projects to be financed by the German cooperation in Cameroon, new resources will surely enter the partner’s project portfolio in Cameroon.

Most of the projects and programs funded by Germany in Cameroon are aimed at improving rural development, good governance, decentralization, environmental, and natural resource management.

BRM