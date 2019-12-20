logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 December 2019 -
Economy

Cameroon: Aéroports du Cameroun is recruiting taxis for Douala and Yaoundé-Nsimalen airports

  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 December 2019 14:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Since December 11, 2019, Thomas Owona Assoumou, Director-General of société Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC SA) the company in charge of airports in Cameroon, launched the recruitment of taxis willing to operate at Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala airports.

According to the call for expression of interests published in that regard, it is revealed that interested parties have till December 31, 2019, at 3:30 PM to visit the operational directorates of ADC SA for the “relevant practicalities.

The application file to be prepared for the approval of 55 taxis at Douala Airport and 30 taxis in Yaoundé-Nsimalen shall include the following documents: a handwritten request addressed to the Director-General of ADC SA. In this document, the candidate must acknowledge having read the regulations of the airport taxi activity and promise to comply with them if selected, a copy of the national identity card, an extract from the criminal record and a medical certificate less than three months old, a photocopy of their driving license, a location map of the candidate's residence, a photocopy of the vehicle's registration document, and a photocopy of the vehicle's complete file.

The date and location of the inspection of the vehicles will be communicated to shortlisted candidates in a timely manner,” Mr. Owona Assoumou stresses.

