Cameroon and Gabon inaugurate 22-km optical interconnection point

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 15, 2021, in Meyo-Kye, Gabon, Cameroonian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng, and Gabon’s Minister of Communication Edgar Anicet Mboumbou inaugurated the optical fiber interconnection point connecting their two countries. The 22km infrastructure stretches from Bitam, in Gabon, to border town Kyé-Ossi, in South Cameroon.

According to experts, this interconnection will boost regional integration as well as facilitate and improve the quality of digital communication between Cameroon and Gabon with the improved internet connection that will ensue. It will also reduce electronic communication costs and end the digital isolation in the two countries’ border towns, therefore bridging the digital gap.

Built in the framework of the Central Africa Backbone (CAB) project aimed at interconnecting the Central African region through optical fiber, the current infrastructure will be followed by the Cameroon-Congo interconnection, whose construction works were already 98% completed in early June 2021.

“We have a report claiming that the network is nearly completed with a 98% execution rate. We must then ensure that this rate is true. We must also obtain the construction companies and technical controllers’ approval to carry out a field visit to assess whether the sub-regional integration project is on track,” explained the Congolese Minister of Telecommunications on June 2, 2021, during a working visit in Brazzaville.

