Coronavirus: Gicam calls for the elaboration of “new policies to support businesses and households”

(Business in Cameroon) - After an extraordinary Board meeting, on 19 March 2020, in Douala, the Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam) expressed its "deep concern and anxiety about the already perceptible impacts" of the Coronavirus on certain companies.

According to the official release it published after the meeting, Gicam indicated that the Coronavirus crisis in the country "could lead to a real "economic, social and human disaster."

It, therefore, calls for "the urgent use of all monetary, fiscal and trade policy instruments” and for the “elaboration of new policies to support businesses and households” so that the war against the coronavirus can be won.

Gicam, which welcomes the government’s measures taken on March 17, 2020 (closure of schools and borders without prejudice to trade, suspension of missions abroad, etc.), announces that it will "urgently" make proposals to the government in that regard.

BRM