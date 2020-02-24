Cameroon : ADC purchases XAF760 mln worth of airport support equipment

(Business in Cameroon) - Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), in charge of airport platforms in Cameroon, informs it recently acquired new manufactured support equipment by French Miloco Production.

The French company delivered 40 container handling trucks, twenty-six 20-foot pallet trucks, 15 luggage carrying trolleys, 2 covered luggage trolleys and 30 container storage benches. “These acquisitions, valued at nearly XAF760 million, will surely boost the operation of airports and thus boost quality of services,” ADC says delighted.

The company adds that the acquisition of all these equipment is part of the high management’s airport infrastructure and equipment modernizing policy in the framework of the company’s 2017-2022 strategic plan.

In the framework of that plan, ADC has already purchased 1,396 seats for boarding lounges at Douala, Yaounde-Nsimalen, Garoua and Bamenda airports.

In addition, elevators and escalators have been renovated at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport. The apron area was also renovated and a power station built for the production and distribution of emergency energy. Four autobuses were also purchased for the transshipment of passengers at the international airports of Yaoundé-Nsimalen, Douala, and Garoua.

