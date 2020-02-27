logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 February 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : INS forecasts 2% inflation rate in 2020, down from 2.5% in 2019

Cameroon : INS forecasts 2% inflation rate in 2020, down from 2.5% in 2019
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 February 2020 16:18

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, inflation could drop from 2.5% in 2019 to 2.0%, the National Institute for Statistics (INS) of Cameroon forecasts.

The institute based its forecast on favorable climatic conditions, improvement of security conditions in the crisis regions (Northwest, Southwest and the Far-North) and the absence of internal or external shocks.

According to the institute, the special status granted to the Northwest and Southwest in 2019, and the various easing measures issued during the great National dialogue should improve the security situation and favour the resumption of economic activities. That resumption will boost the supply of markets, increase the offer of goods and services in the regions.

In addition, INS informs, the various incentives offered by the government to companies willing to establish in economically deprived areas could also boost production in the crisis zones. “The exit duties provided by the 2020 finance law for the exportation of some local products (rice, raw palm oil, sorghum, millet, kola nut,“Eru/Okok”, etc.) will surely stifle their exports so as to ensure a better supply in local markets,” INS points out.  

On the other hand, the INS notes, the prices of some imported products should rise in 2020 due to the application of the 5%-50% taxes on them. The products concerned are beauty products, cigarettes, motorcycles with a cylinder capacity exceeding 250 cm3, hairs, wigs, wools, beards, eyebrows, eyelashes, wicks and textile products produced for the creation of wigs and similar hair products, cocoa-free sweets as well as chocolates and other high-cocoa concentration products.  

The INS also fears an increase in fish prices due to the government’s decision, in early February 2020, to ban the importation of fresh and frozen fishes from China. This ban is issued as a prevention against the Coronavirus outbreak.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon : INS forecasts 2% inflation rate in 2020, down from 2.5% in 2019

cameroon-ins-forecasts-2-inflation-rate-in-2020-down-from-2-5-in-2019
This year, inflation could drop from 2.5% in 2019 to 2.0%, the National Institute for Statistics (INS) of Cameroon forecasts. The institute based its...

Cameroon : Counterfeit paints - producing network dismantled in Yaoundé

cameroon-counterfeit-paints-producing-network-dismantled-in-yaounde
In Cameroon, the fraud and counterfeit repression unit of the Ministry of Commerce recently dismantled a network of counterfeit paints producers in...

Cameroon : INS fears rise in fish prices amid ban of fish imports from China

cameroon-ins-fears-rise-in-fish-prices-amid-ban-of-fish-imports-from-china
In Cameroon, fish prices could soon go up, according to a note recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The INS explains that...

Cameroon launches vast programme to service 320 water abstraction devices

cameroon-launches-vast-programme-to-service-320-water-abstraction-devices
Forty years ago, to facilitate access to drinking water for its populations (in rural areas notably), Cameroon launched the project Scanwater. The project...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »