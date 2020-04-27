Cameroon: Coronavirus has a “very negative” impact on 61% of SMEs and 27% of Large enterprises (GICAM)

(Business in Cameroon) - The Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam) recently published the results of its study on the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on companies operating in Cameroon. The study was conducted from April 13 to 21, 2020, on a sample of 100 local companies.

According to the study, 92% of the sampled companies declared that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a very negative (52%) or negative (40%) impact on their activities. "SMEs and service companies are the most affected. The proportion of SMEs reporting a very negative impact is higher (61%) than that of large companies (27%). Similarly, 58% of service companies reported being very negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic compared to 38% of industrial companies,” the Gicam explains.

Also, the document informs, 40% of the companies declared that their production is directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this proportion conceals strong disparities.

During the study, 69% of industrial companies stated that their production is directly affected, compared with only 26% of service companies. For large companies, 50% claim their production is directly affected, compared with 36% of SMEs.

