CEMAC: Governor Félix Nguélé Nguélé launches intra-regional fair FOTRAC in Kyé-Ossi

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 21, 2021, the twelfth edition of the annual cross-border fair FOTRAC was launched in Kyé-Ossi, the South-Cameroonian town bordering Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

According to figures published by the organizers (the Central African Women’s association REFAC), more than 5000 visitors are expected.

Articulated around the theme "booster les échanges intra-régionaux pour la paix, le développement socio-économique et culturel de l’Afrique, malgré le Covid-19" (boost intra-regional trade for peace, socio-economic and cultural development in Africa despite the COVID-19), FOTRAC 2021 was launched by Félix Nguélé Nguélé, governor of the Southern region, assisted by his peers from neighboring Gabonese and Equatoguinean provinces.

For 10 days, exhibitors coming from all over the six CEMAC countries and even from African countries like Senegal, Rwanda, DR Congo, and Angola will offer various products and try to ink business partnerships.

BRM