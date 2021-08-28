logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 August 2021 -
Economy

CEMAC: Governor Félix Nguélé Nguélé launches intra-regional fair FOTRAC in Kyé-Ossi

CEMAC: Governor Félix Nguélé Nguélé launches intra-regional fair FOTRAC in Kyé-Ossi
  • Comments   -   Friday, 27 August 2021 15:05

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 21, 2021, the twelfth edition of the annual cross-border fair FOTRAC was launched in Kyé-Ossi, the South-Cameroonian town bordering Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

According to figures published by the organizers (the Central African Women’s association REFAC), more than 5000 visitors are expected.

Articulated around the theme "booster les échanges intra-régionaux pour la paix, le développement socio-économique et culturel de l’Afrique, malgré le Covid-19" (boost intra-regional trade for peace, socio-economic and cultural development in Africa despite the COVID-19), FOTRAC 2021 was launched by Félix Nguélé Nguélé, governor of the Southern region, assisted by his peers from neighboring Gabonese and Equatoguinean provinces.

For 10 days, exhibitors coming from all over the six CEMAC countries and even from African countries like Senegal, Rwanda, DR Congo, and Angola will offer various products and try to ink business partnerships.

BRM

back to top

MTN Cameroon requests authorization to deploy the 5G locally

mtn-cameroon-requests-authorization-to-deploy-the-5g-locally
In a press release issued on August 13, 2021, MTN Cameroon announced that it requested a license from the telecom regulator to deploy the 5G technology in...

Cameroon imported 860 kilotons of wheat in 2020 (BMN)

cameroon-imported-860-kilotons-of-wheat-in-2020-bmn
In 2020, Cameroon imported 860,000 tons of wheat, up by 30,000 tons year on year. The figures are revealed by the Enterprises Upgrading Office BMN in its...

CEMAC: Governor Félix Nguélé Nguélé launches intra-regional fair FOTRAC in Kyé-Ossi

cemac-governor-felix-nguele-nguele-launches-intra-regional-fair-fotrac-in-kye-ossi
On August 21, 2021, the twelfth edition of the annual cross-border fair FOTRAC was launched in Kyé-Ossi, the South-Cameroonian town bordering Gabon and...

Douala: CUD boosted advertising revenues by 213.2% YoY in H1-2021 with sectoral reforms

douala-cud-boosted-advertising-revenues-by-213-2-yoy-in-h1-2021-with-sectoral-reforms
On July 30, 2021, the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) issued invoices worth XAF959.2 million as advertising fees in the name of the 18 advertising...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »