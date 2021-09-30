logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 September 2021 -
Economy

Yaoundé: The resumption of activities in the pig industry drives prices down in markets

Yaoundé: The resumption of activities in the pig industry drives prices down in markets
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 September 2021 13:14

(Business in Cameroon) - In Yaoundé, pork is now sufficiently available in markets, according to housewives. As a consequence, its selling prices are now reduced. For instance, a kilogram of pork, which was sold at XAF2800 or even XAF3000 is now between XAF2500 and 2600. At the same time, some roasted pork sellers who increased their prices to XAF800 per piece adjusted those prices to XAF700. 

For sellers, this is the fortunate consequence of the decision issued on September 14, 2021, lifting the prohibitions to transport or sell pigs in the West. 

The said prohibition was decided in June 2021, following an outbreak of African Swine Fever in that region. But after three months of restrictions, the outbreak seems to have been brought under control. The corollary of that lift in the region, which is one of the largest pig-producing areas in Cameron, is the drop in its prices in markets and the guarantee that there will be enough supply for the new year celebrations ahead. 

BRM

back to top

Air pollution: The Port of Douala introduces environmentally friendly handling and transport provisions for bulk solids

air-pollution-the-port-of-douala-introduces-environmentally-friendly-handling-and-transport-provisions-for-bulk-solids
On November 1, 2021, the Port of Douala-Bonaberi will introduce an environmentally friendly freight handling and transfer system for bulk solids (like...

Yaoundé: The resumption of activities in the pig industry drives prices down in markets

yaounde-the-resumption-of-activities-in-the-pig-industry-drives-prices-down-in-markets
In Yaoundé, pork is now sufficiently available in markets, according to housewives. As a consequence, its selling prices are now reduced. For instance, a...

CEMAC: Cameroon’s Tradex claims close to 1600 jobs created in the region since 2006

cemac-cameroon-s-tradex-claims-close-to-1600-jobs-created-in-the-region-since-2006
In a recent release, Tradex, the oil products distribution branch of Cameronon’s national hydrocarbons corporation, claims to have created close to 1600...

Matgénie: Minister Nganou Djoumessi signs XAF700 mln commitment letters to ease tensions

matgenie-minister-nganou-djoumessi-signs-xaf700-mln-commitment-letters-to-ease-tensions
Today September 29, Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (photo) signed a commitment letter for a little over XAF300 million as settlement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais