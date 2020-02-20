Higher education : 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France. This was revealed by French officials during the signature cooperation agreement between French and Cameroonian universities for the mobility of students and teachers’ capacity-building.

The fields of study include political science, law, medicine, human and social sciences, information and communications technology. In the area of teachers’ capacity-building, 120 Cameroonian magistrates, lawyers, and civil servants were trained in 2019 by the International Institute for Human Rights in Strasbourg and 12 training scholarships were offered to Cameroon by France.

Over 2018-2019, France hosted 7,445 Cameroonian students, 47% of whom were women. During this period, there were 4,435 students in universities, 1,123 in business schools, 925 in engineering schools, 44 in schools of arts and architecture, 442 in vocational courses and 476 Cameroonians in other institutions.

S.A.