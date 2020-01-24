kribi-deep-seaport-donates-500-desks-to-neighboring-schools-in-the-framework-of-its-socio-economic-programme-pasek

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 22, Patrice Melom, the Director-General of Kribi deep seaport made a donation of desks to the technical and bilingual schools in Kribi.

This donation falls within the framework of the socio-economic programme Pasek. According to the Director-General, Pasek is an initiative of all the enterprises operating within the deep seaport grouped together to provide “a common response and a collective act of solidarity to the waterfront community in the face of the environmental and social changes linked to the construction of the port.”

“Some of us might wonder what is Kribi deep seaport’s interest in donating desks to a school. Well, it is an answer to the multiple solicitations of the town halls and schools themselves,” he explained.

Above all, he stressed, this donation is part of the port’s corporate social responsibility. “We cannot settle down, aspire to make a profit, develop ourselves, without considering the socio-economic development of our city,” Patrice Melom said.

BRM