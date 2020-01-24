logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 January 2020 -
Education

Kribi deep seaport donates 500 desks to neighboring schools in the framework of its socio-economic programme Pasek

Kribi deep seaport donates 500 desks to neighboring schools in the framework of its socio-economic programme Pasek
  • Comments   -   Friday, 24 January 2020 15:02

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 22, Patrice Melom, the Director-General of Kribi deep seaport made a donation of desks to the technical and bilingual schools in Kribi.

This donation falls within the framework of the socio-economic programme Pasek. According to the Director-General, Pasek is an initiative of all the enterprises operating within the deep seaport grouped together to provide “a common response and a collective act of solidarity to the waterfront community in the face of the environmental and social changes linked to the construction of the port.”  

Some of us might wonder what is Kribi deep seaport’s interest in donating desks to a school. Well, it is an answer to the multiple solicitations of the town halls and schools themselves,” he explained.  

Above all, he stressed, this donation is part of the port’s corporate social responsibility. “We cannot settle down, aspire to make a profit, develop ourselves, without considering the socio-economic development of our city,” Patrice Melom said.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : Pamol and CDC’s turnover plummeted by 83.4% and 60.9% respectively in 2016-2018, due to separatists crisis

cameroon-pamol-and-cdc-s-turnover-plummeted-by-83-4-and-60-9-respectively-in-2016-2018-due-to-separatists-crisis
Pamol Plantations PLC and Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the two agro-industrial units which have been paying the heaviest price for the ongoing...

Cameroon : Prodel donates 2,000 small ruminants in the Far-north to help replenish the stock destroyed by Boko Haram

cameroon-prodel-donates-2-000-small-ruminants-in-the-far-north-to-help-replenish-the-stock-destroyed-by-boko-haram
In Cameroon, stock farmers of the Far-north just received 2,000 small ruminants in the framework of Prodel, an animal husbandry development programme...

Kribi deep seaport donates 500 desks to neighboring schools in the framework of its socio-economic programme Pasek

kribi-deep-seaport-donates-500-desks-to-neighboring-schools-in-the-framework-of-its-socio-economic-programme-pasek
On January 22, Patrice Melom, the Director-General of Kribi deep seaport made a donation of desks to the technical and bilingual schools in Kribi. This...

Cameroon : Some public companies’ personnel expenses exceed 70% of turnover (CRT)

cameroon-some-public-companies-personnel-expenses-exceed-70-of-turnover-crt
In Cameroon, personnel expenses represent more than 30% of annual turnover in 90% of state-owned companies. This is revealed by CTR, the technical...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC