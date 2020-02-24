moroccan-business-school-esca-advertises-its-trainings-to-cameroonian-students

(Business in Cameroon) - For some days now, a delegation of officials and Cameroonian students of Morrocan business school ESCA have been in Cameroon. During the tour, started in Douala, the delegation described the various vocational trainings offered in Morroco to students from some schools located in the town of Douala.

During this charm offensive, ESCA’s officials and students highlighted the quality of the business school’s training and infrastructures. According to them, ESCA has the same standard as school institutions in developed countries.

This information and admission tests sessions, during which Cameroonian students were invited to choose Esca and Morocco for their future vocational training, will continue in Yaoundé this week.

BRM