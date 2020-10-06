logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 October 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon: French citizen Patrick Bellet becomes the new NHPC chief operating officer

Cameroon: French citizen Patrick Bellet becomes the new NHPC chief operating officer
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 06 October 2020 10:00

(Business in Cameroon) - French citizen Patrick Bellet (photo) is, since October 1, 2020, the new chief operating officer (COO) of Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC), the company in charge of the construction of the Nachtigal hydroelectric project (420 MW).  

I am pleased to join NHPC and to contribute to this great challenge of developing new hydroelectric infrastructure. This technical and human challenge is all the more exciting as the men and women of the operations department will have the honor of being entrusted with the responsibility of operating and maintaining this infrastructure which is a major one in the Cameroonian electricity system,” the new COO said.

Patrick Bellet has about 30 years of experience in the management of hydraulic systems for Électricité de France (EDF), which is the majority stakeholder in NPHC. With EDF, he worked on hydroelectricity production both in France and numerous countries around the globe. He has for instance been a hydroelectric power plant manager for many years.  

In 2017, he was appointed Operations and Maintenance Expert (O&M Expert) assisting international teams in water engineering operations. He notably assisted teams in Zambia, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gabon. An engineer by training, Patrick Bellet is a graduate of PolyTech Lille (France) and the IUT Lyon 1 (France). He holds a master's degree in production, a bachelor's degree in industrial computing, and a Diploma in Technological Studies in automation.

He will now lead the operation team of the Nachtigal dam whose first turbine is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2022. The dam, which should be commissioned by the end of 2023, will produce over 2,900 GWh per year and its construction cost is estimated at XAF786 billion.  

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: French citizen Patrick Bellet becomes the new NHPC chief operating officer

cameroon-french-citizen-patrick-bellet-becomes-the-new-nhpc-chief-operating-officer
French citizen Patrick Bellet (photo) is, since October 1, 2020, the new chief operating officer (COO) of Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC), the...

Cocoa purchase price rises to XAF1,050 despite rainy season

cocoa-purchase-price-rises-to-xaf1-050-despite-rainy-season
Yesterday October 5, 2020, cocoa purchase price rose to a high of XAF1,050 in Cameroon, after stagnating around XAF1,000 since September 3, 2020. This was...

CEMAC: Repo operations represented 57.3% of funds exchanged on the interbank market in June 2020 (BEAC)

cemac-repo-operations-represented-57-3-of-funds-exchanged-on-the-interbank-market-in-june-2020-beac
Interbank lending rose by 62.3% to XAF190.6 billion in June 2020 (after a 38.7% drop in May 2020) in the CEMAC region, according to the monthly market...

Cemac: Credit costs rise by 1% within 12 months on the money market due to increased demand

cemac-credit-costs-rise-by-1-within-12-months-on-the-money-market-due-to-increased-demand
The activities of CEMAC countries’ public treasuries on the BEAC public securities market rose by 40.2% between June 2019 and June 2020. According to a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier