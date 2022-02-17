Cameroon: Africa Cylinder Company Sarl to build a XAF4 bln gas cylinder plant in Douala

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Investment Promotion Agency (API) recently signed an agreement with local company Africa Cylinder Company Sarl, granting it incentives provided by the 2013 law (revised in 2017) on private investments. As a result, the company will benefit from tax and customs incentives (for a period ranging between five and ten years) for its project for the construction of a gas cylinder production plant.

The plant, to be built in Douala, will officially require a XAF4 billion investment and create 206 jobs. In addition to domestic gas cylinders, the planned plant will also produce industrial and medical gas cylinders, cylinders for fire extinguishers, and steel compressors.

For the time being, the marketers operating in Cameroon import all of the gas cylinders they use. In 2021, Cameroonian firm Akeno SA, which launched the construction of a production plant in 2018, announced the arrival of its first gas cylinders on the Cameroonian market. Those are said to be transparent allowing users to visually assess the volume of gas still available. However, since that announcement, there has been no sign of those cylinders at the gas distribution points.

BRM