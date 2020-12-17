Cameroon: Eneo to invest XAF3 billion to transfer 20MW of energy in the Northern regions

(Business in Cameroon) - In late November 2020, ENEO started transferring part of the equipment of the Ahala thermal power plant to the northern region, to bridge the energy deficit (due to the low filling rate at Lagdo dam) that has been causing numerous outages in the said regions. These energy transfers are part of the government’s decision to ease the suffering of residents of the regions.

The operation will boost the energy-generating capacity by 20MW in those regions. According to internal sources at ENEO, the transport of the equipment and the construction of the sites that host infrastructures to be connected to the Northern interconnected grid will cost about XAF3 billion.

The said XAF3 billion is not the only expense to be made in the framework of that operation. Indeed once the additional 20MW production capacity is installed during the 2nd half of January 2021, XAF2.2 billion will be needed every month as fuel costs to inject the energy produced into the northern interconnected grid, according to experts.

BRM