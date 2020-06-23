ENEO to take delivery of a 125Kwp solar plant in Lomié

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming weeks, Cameroonian electricity distribution company Eneo is expected to take delivery of a solar power plant with a production capacity of 125 Kwp (kilowatt peak- Kwp- a unit of measurement used to evaluate the power reached by a solar panel when exposed to maximum solar radiation) in Lomié, in the eastern region.

According to information revealed by the company in its quarterly bulletin, the work on this power station, which was launched in February 2020, was 85% completed by March 2020, i.e. in the space of just one month. As soon as it is delivered, this infrastructure will support the local thermal power plant and ensure the stabilization and continuity of the electricity distribution service.

It is worth reminding that Eneo, the concessionaire of public electricity, commissioned its first hybrid solar-thermal power plant in Djoum, in the southern region of the country on January 25, 2018. The construction of this infrastructure was entrusted to the Spanish firm Elecnor.

