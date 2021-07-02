logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 July 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon-born Georges Wega joins Société Générale group’s management committee

Cameroon-born Georges Wega joins Société Générale group’s management committee
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 01 July 2021 17:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon-born Georges Wega, who is currently Société Générale's regional director in West Africa, is now Deputy Director of the international banking networks, Africa, Mediterranean basin and overseas (AFMO). The decision, which will become effective on July 5, 2021, was published in Paris, last June 30, by the parent company  Société Générale. In the release announcing the decision, the French banking group added that as the new deputy director of international banking networks in the AFMO, Georges Wega is joining the group’s management committee.

Georges Wega joined Société Générale Cameroon as deputy CEO in 2014, after four years as CEO of UBA Cameroon.  In 2016, he was appointed CEO of Société Générale Senegal and therefore the first African to assume this executive position at the Senegalese subsidiary. Two years later, he became the regional director for West Africa.

An engineering sciences graduate, Georges Wega obtained a master's in industrial engineering from the University of Quebec, Canada. After positions in the financial department of Général Electric in Brussels and Amsterdam, he went on to work for  Barclays Bank in London and UBA before joining Société Générale where his rise through the hierarchy has been so quick in the past seven years.   

BRM.

back to top

Cameroon-born Georges Wega joins Société Générale group’s management committee

cameroon-born-georges-wega-joins-societe-generale-group-s-management-committee
Cameroon-born Georges Wega, who is currently Société Générale's regional director in West Africa, is now Deputy Director of the international banking...

Douala: Taxpayers’ association ACDC disputes the legality of the new walkway occupancy fine imposed by mayor Mbassa Dine

douala-taxpayers-association-acdc-disputes-the-legality-of-the-new-walkway-occupancy-fine-imposed-by-mayor-mbassa-dine
Cameroonian taxpayers’ association ACDC recently sent a letter to the Minister of centralization Georges Elanga Obam to request the cancelation of the new...

Animal feed producer SPC to invest XAF5 bln to extend activities to Yaoundé and Obala

animal-feed-producer-spc-to-invest-xaf5-bln-to-extend-activities-to-yaounde-and-obala
Cameroonian animal feed prodcuer SPC (Société des provenderies du Cameroun) based in Bamendzi, Bafoussam, is currently implementing a XAF5 billion...

Eurobond Refinancing: Cameroon raises XAF450 bln at a 5.95% interest rate, significantly lower than the initial 9.5% in 2015

eurobond-refinancing-cameroon-raises-xaf450-bln-at-a-5-95-interest-rate-significantly-lower-than-the-initial-9-5-in-2015
Yesterday June 30, the Cameroonian government announced the stellar success of its XAF450 billion Eurobond refinancing operation. Issued in 2015, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers