logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 December 2021 -
Finance

Renowned Cameronian Professor Viviane Ondoua Biwolé joins BGFI Bank group as an independent director

Renowned Cameronian Professor Viviane Ondoua Biwolé joins BGFI Bank group as an independent director
  • Comments   -   Friday, 03 December 2021 14:28

“(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of the board of directors meeting held today December 2, 2021, BGFI Bank Group has decided to appoint me independent director for a six-year term. (…) For me, it is an honour and privilege to be part of its executive team (…) It s therefore with great responsiveness that I am embracing this exciting challenge in the bank’s special environment.” This is an extract of the communique published on the website f renowned Cameroonian academic Viviane Ondoua Biwolé to announce her appointment in the executive board of Gabonese baking group BGFI Bank.

Formerly deputy director-general of the Advanced Institute of Public Management(ISMP), she is one of the authoritative voices in terms of public governance in Cameroon. Viviane Ondoua Biwolé is a professor at the University of Yaoundé II-Soa and an associate and the University of Yale, USA. She authored at least half a dozen books on public governance.

As an independent director, Viviane Ondoua Biwolé will surely contribute her expertise to BGFI group, which has been for years now the leading banking group in the Central African region. In Cameroon, as of the end of July 2021, the bank was accounting for 7% of the local credit market estimated at XAF4,020.7 billion, and 6% of the deposit segment estimated at some XAF5,853.7 billion. With those performances, the group was one of the middle tiers in the ranking of the sixteen banks operating in Cameroon.

Overall, the Gabonese group, which is most active in infrastructure projects in Cameroon, intends to quickly rise to the top of the ranking by 2025. In a recent interview with Business in Cameroon, Henri-Claude Oyima, CEO of BGFI Bank, explained that his group’s ambition is to be among the two leading banks in the country by the stated period. 

BRM

back to top

Ebolowa-Akom II - Kribi highway: Construction works will start in 2022, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi assures

ebolowa-akom-ii-kribi-highway-construction-works-will-start-in-2022-minister-emmanuel-nganou-djoumessi-assures
The construction of Ebolowa-Akom II–Kribi Highway will be launched in 2022. This was announced by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi...

Renowned Cameronian Professor Viviane Ondoua Biwolé joins BGFI Bank group as an independent director

renowned-cameronian-professor-viviane-ondoua-biwole-joins-bgfi-bank-group-as-an-independent-director
“At the end of the board of directors meeting held today December 2, 2021, BGFI Bank Group has decided to appoint me independent director for a six-year...

Cameroon: Digitalization saved taxpayers 30% of tax procedure time, PM Dion Ngute says

cameroon-digitalization-saved-taxpayers-30-of-tax-procedure-time-pm-dion-ngute-says
The average time spent by taxpayers on tax procedures has been reduced by 30% thanks to digitalization. The estimate was disclosed by Prime Minister...

Cameroon: Telecom Minister orders suspension of an illegal 5G operator’s services

cameroon-telecom-minister-orders-suspension-of-an-illegal-5g-operator-s-services
Last December 1, Cameron’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li LIkeng (photo) signed a release ordering a local NGO and its American...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

CEMAC: China and CFAF fixed parity are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Cameroon-Nigeria : Trade exchanges fell by 81% in 2015-2019 due to the anglophone crisis and war against Boko Haram

alain-malong-exits-alucam-for-a-senior-executive-position-in-societe-generale-cameroon

Alain Malong exits ALUCAM for a senior executive position in Societe Generale Cameroon

edea-national-pilot-business-incubator-pnpe-12-projects-selected-for-a-combined-xaf100-mln-grant

Edea National Pilot Business Incubator (PNPE): 12 projects selected for a combined XAF100 mln grant

banque-atlantique-cameroun-on-the-move-to-get-controversial-cobac-sanctions-overturned

Banque Atlantique Cameroun on the move to get controversial COBAC sanctions overturned

cameroon-raises-xaf40-5-bln-within-a-week-on-the-beac-public-securities-market

Cameroon raises XAF40.5 bln within a week on the BEAC public securities market

supreme-state-audit-minister-strips-consulting-firm-atou-of-decision-making-authority-in-the-management-of-multi-billion-assets

Supreme State Audit Minister strips consulting firm Atou of decision-making authority in the management of multi-billion assets

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev