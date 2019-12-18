Cameroon: new issuance of fungible treasury bills on BEAC market

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 4, 2019, the Cameroonian Treasury proceeded to the issuance of a 26-week fungible treasury bills on the market of the Bank of Central African States (Beac). The operation is aimed at mobilizing a financing envelope of XAF20 billion.

To successfully raise this amount, Cameroon once again called in the 19 banks approved, as primary dealers, by the Ministry of Finance.

The public securities of this operation will mature on June 5, 2020. The funds raised will be made available to the Cameroonian Treasury on December 6, 2019, the settlement date of the operation.

BRM