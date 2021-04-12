logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 April 2021 17:36

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2021, commercial banks operating in Cameroon granted XAF82.3 billion of long-term loans (repayable over 80 months on average) to economic operators, according to data compiled by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). This volume is just 2.08% of the overall loans granted during the period under review.

Over the reviewed period, the said bank mostly granted medium-term loans (repayable over 42 months on average). According to the same source, the medium-term loans granted by the credit institutions were 49% of the overall loans they granted during the period.  

Overall, both long-term and medium-term loans constituted over 51% of the loans granted by commercial banks in February 2021. For financial analysts, this is good news for the local economy because those two types of loans are more appropriate to boost the development of companies, which are the main wealth creators.  

This data also confirm the economic revival announced for this year (after the recession experienced in 2020) despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is the main factor that will prevent the achievement of the optimistic economic forecasts of the government and international financial partners.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

cameroon-tax-directorate-authorizes-mtn-as-a-tax-declaration-and-payment-medium
Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the...

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)

cameroon-medium-and-long-term-credits-constituted-over-51-of-loans-granted-by-commercial-banks-in-feb-2021-beac
In February 2021, commercial banks operating in Cameroon granted XAF82.3 billion of long-term loans (repayable over 80 months on average) to economic...

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates

port-of-douala-the-oil-terminal-is-operational-once-again-after-20-years-of-inactivity-pad-indicates
After 20 years of inactivity, the oil terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabéri is operational once again. Indeed, on April 11, 2021, the oil terminal...

Cameroon: Total amount of domestic public debt securities rose four-fold to XAF1,013 bln between 2015-2020 (CAA)

cameroon-total-amount-of-domestic-public-debt-securities-rose-four-fold-to-xaf1-013-bln-between-2015-2020-caa
In its recent report on Cameroon’s public debt, the national sinking fund CAA explains that one of the reasons the public debt rose by 5.6% as of December...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise