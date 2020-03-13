CEMAC member countries seek over XAF2,500 bln for 12 integration projects

(Business in Cameroon) - The six CEMAC countries will organize, in July 2020, a round table of investors and partners to raise funding for 12 integration projects in the community.

This was revealed, on March 10, 2020, in Douala during the first meeting of the technical committee in charge of the organization of the round table.

Selected during the November 2019 meeting of Heads of CEMAC States, in Yaoundé, the 12 integration projects are notably for the construction of regional corridors, the increase of energy production and interconnection as well as diversification of economies with the construction of industrial structures.

According to the technical committee, out of the XAF2,800 billion required for the implementation of the 12 projects, XAF255 billion have already been provided by member states. The amount they will now seek from investors and development partners is slightly over XAF2,500 billion.

Brice R. Mbodiam