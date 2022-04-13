logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 April 2022 -
The Banking Commission of Central Africa has launched a new bank supervision platform

(Business in Cameroon) - The Banking Commission of Central Africa (Cobac), the regulator of the banking sector in the Cemac zone, announced it has launched a new platform to supervise credit and microfinance institutions in the region.

Called "Spectra II", the new tool is expected to strengthen the monitoring capabilities of the Cobac. It was delivered by BFI, a Tunisian company specializing in software for banks and other financial institutions.

As a reminder, BFI already delivered a first platform -Spectra, which has been operational since 2018. The project was funded by the World Bank.

