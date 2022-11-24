logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 November 2022 -
Finance

Outstanding govt securities reached CFA5,129bn at the end of October 2022 on the Beac market

Outstanding govt securities reached CFA5,129bn at the end of October 2022 on the Beac market
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 November 2022 13:05

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding debt contracted by the CEMAC States (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, and Equatorial Guinea) through public securities on the Beac market reached CFA5,129 billion at the end of October 2022. The figures were revealed by the bank in an official statement.

Gabon topped and remains the best performer on the market with 25.2% of the amount. Congo captured 25% of the resources and Cameroon closed the top 3 with 23.9%. Together, these three countries received 74% of the total amount mobilized by all CEMAC countries on the market during the period under review.

The Beac public securities market is seen as an alternative to the central bank's statutory advances and bank loans. It enables governments to quickly raise financing to cope with occasional cash flow pressures (through fungible Treasury bills), or to carry out investment projects (through fungible Treasury bonds).

BRM

back to top

The Beac governor has a negative view of cryptocurrencies

the-beac-governor-has-a-negative-view-of-cryptocurrencies
The governor of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) still has a negative view of cryptocurrencies despite their popularity in the community. During...

CEMAC: Symposium suggests "deep" reform of the CFA Franc

cemac-symposium-suggests-deep-reform-of-the-cfa-franc
The CFA Franc reform being demanded since 2019 concerns the current mechanisms for monetary cooperation with France.   Last November 17-18, a...

Cameroon plans to raise log export duties to 60% to stimulate local processing

cameroon-plans-to-raise-log-export-duties-to-60-to-stimulate-local-processing
The Cameroonian government plans to tighten export duties on logs in an attempt to boost the local processing sector.  “The export duty applicable to...

Cameroon: govt introduces new mobile phone tax collection system

cameroon-govt-introduces-new-mobile-phone-tax-collection-system
The Cameroonian government announced the introduction of a new system for mobile phone tax collection. According to the 2023 finance draft law consulted...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »