Outstanding govt securities reached CFA5,129bn at the end of October 2022 on the Beac market

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding debt contracted by the CEMAC States (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, and Equatorial Guinea) through public securities on the Beac market reached CFA5,129 billion at the end of October 2022. The figures were revealed by the bank in an official statement.

Gabon topped and remains the best performer on the market with 25.2% of the amount. Congo captured 25% of the resources and Cameroon closed the top 3 with 23.9%. Together, these three countries received 74% of the total amount mobilized by all CEMAC countries on the market during the period under review.

The Beac public securities market is seen as an alternative to the central bank's statutory advances and bank loans. It enables governments to quickly raise financing to cope with occasional cash flow pressures (through fungible Treasury bills), or to carry out investment projects (through fungible Treasury bonds).

BRM