Yaoundé - 16 June 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon returns on the money market to complete its CFAF220 bln T-bonds series

  Tuesday, 16 June 2020 13:58

(Business in Cameroon) - On 17 June 2020, the Cameroonian Treasury will proceed to the issuance of new treasury bonds (T-bonds) in the public securities market of the BEAC (central bank of CEMAC countries). This fund-raising operation is aimed at raising CFAF25 billion, with a 6.5% interest rate. According to official sources, the maturity period of the bonds to be issued is 7 years.

It is the 6th and last T-bonds of a programme aimed at mobilizing medium and long-term financing. Launched by the Cameroonian government on the BEAC securities market, it is aimed at raising a total of CFAF220 billion for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Since the effective start of this programme in April 2020, Cameroon has raised CFAF 201.7 billion. The country thus needs to mobilize just CFAF18.3 billion during the operation of June 17, 2020, to complete the programme. 

