Cameroon becomes the most active player in the Beac securities market in Q1 2022, ahead of Gabon

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding amount of securities held by the Cameroonian Treasury on the Beac securities market as of March 31, 2022, was estimated at a little more than CFAF 1.3 trillion. This makes the country the most dynamic on the market over the period. A few months ago, this position was held by Gabon.

According to data compiled by the Beac's Securities Settlement and Custody Unit, the Gabonese Treasury is second with outstanding securities of CFA1,288.2 billion. This represents 25.3% of the total outstanding amount, against 25.6% for Cameroon and 24.6% for Congo (which held CFA1250.1 billion).

These three CEMAC countries alone account for 75.5% of the total outstanding securities on the Beac's treasury securities market, officially estimated at CFA5,082.1 billion at the end of March 2022. Next in line are Equatorial Guinea (12.2%), Chad (11.2%), and CAR (1.1%).

BRM