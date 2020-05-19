logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 May 2020 -
Finance

Wafacash Central Africa increases capital to XAF2.6 bln

Wafacash Central Africa increases capital to XAF2.6 bln
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 19 May 2020 13:58

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala-based money transfer company Wafacash Central Africa informs that it has increased its capital by XAF600 million.

To do so, the subsidiary of Attijariwafa Bank Group issued 60,000 new shares of XAF10,000 each, all of which were paid in cash by the sole shareholder. Its capital thus increases from XAF2 billion to 2.6 billion.

The reasons for this capital increase are not revealed, but it is a clear indication of the Moroccan company’s desire to enhance its presence in the money transfer sector in Cameroon and the Central African zone.

Wafacash Central Africa was created on September 14, 2015. It offers money transfer services, change operations, and the installation/maintenance of ATMs.

S.A.

back to top

Véronique Epangué appointed as DHL Global’s country Manager for Cameroon

veronique-epangue-appointed-as-dhl-global-s-country-manager-for-cameroon
Following the recent reorganization of DHL Global Forwarding's logistics operations in Central Africa, Véronique Ebenye Epangué has been appointed Country...

Wafacash Central Africa increases capital to XAF2.6 bln

wafacash-central-africa-increases-capital-to-xaf2-6-bln
Douala-based money transfer company Wafacash Central Africa informs that it has increased its capital by XAF600 million. To do so, the subsidiary of...

SCS Alid Sarl plans expansion of Douala-based palm oil refinery with XAF15 bln investment

scs-alid-sarl-plans-expansion-of-douala-based-palm-oil-refinery-with-xaf15-bln-investment
Soap producing company SCS Alid Sarl plans to invest XAF15 billion to expand its palm oil refinery plant in Douala. To this end, this industrial unit...

CICAM: a doubtful challenge of producing 15 mln face masks monthly

cicam-a-doubtful-challenge-of-producing-15-mln-face-masks-monthly
On May 7, 2020, public textile company Cicam started selling face masks in the local market. According to our sources, it produces this anti-COVID-19...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Resumption of Air-France Commercial flights: Cameroon subjects passengers' boarding to the presentation of Covid-19 test results

Cameroon: Oil exploration in the Anglophone and Northern regions abandoned because of insecurity (SNH)

Camwater launches the experimentation of smart meters for accurate water consumption reading and billing

Air-France announces resumption of its routes to Cameroon for June 15

cameroon-arab-contractors-warned-to-fix-flaws-on-the-38-km-bikoula-djoum-road-section-within-21-days

Cameroon: Arab Contractors warned to fix flaws on the 38-km Bikoula-Djoum road section within 21 days

cameroon-must-cancel-2020-non-concessional-borrowing-plans-to-get-the-g20-debt-moratorium

Cameroon must cancel 2020 non-concessional borrowing plans, to get the G20 debt moratorium

another-battle-between-cameroon-and-beac-over-e-payment-systems

Another battle between Cameroon and Beac over e-payment systems

construction-works-for-cameroon-nigeria-electricity-interconnection-from-the-nachtigal-dam-to-begin-soon

Construction works for Cameroon-Nigeria electricity interconnection from the Nachtigal dam to begin soon

ngaoundere-ndjamena-railway-project-tired-of-administrative-slowness-in-cameroon-chad-explores-alternatives-outside-cemac

Ngaoundéré-Ndjamena railway project: Tired of administrative slowness in Cameroon, Chad explores alternatives outside CEMAC

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

CEMAC: Mobile money interoperability is now effective across the region (BEAC)

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

next
prev