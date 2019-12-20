logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 December 2019 -
Finance

CEMAC : BEAC injects XAF2 bln foreign currencies into commercial banks weekly to fluidify international transfers

CEMAC : BEAC injects XAF2 bln foreign currencies into commercial banks weekly to fluidify international transfers
  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 December 2019 14:47

(Business in Cameroon) - For close to a month now, the central bank of CEMAC countries (BEAC) has been implementing a new measure aimed at fluidifying and shortening the deadlines for economic agents’ international transfers.

According to internal sources, a volume of foreign currencies equivalent to €3 million (close to XAF2 billion) is provided to banks operating within the CEMAC region every week. This envelope, the sources indicate, helps the commercial banks directly process international transfers whose volume is less than XAF50 million without going through the central bank.

This volume of foreign currencies adds to the 30% of the currencies repatriated by economic operators that commercial banks have to keep to meet their customers’ current needs (70% of the repatriated currencies set to be transferred to the central bank).

These weekly injections boost the easing measures taken by the BEAC following the currency shortage that arose in the region once the new exchange regulation entered into force in March 2019.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon obtains XAF52.7 bln from the AfDB

cameroon-obtains-xaf52-7-bln-from-the-afdb
On December 19, 2019, Cameroon, via the Ministry of Economy, signed a loan agreement for a little more than XAF52.7 billion with the African Development...

Cameroon: Transport ministry plans XAF9.5 bln investment for promising projects in 2020

cameroon-transport-ministry-plans-xaf9-5-bln-investment-for-promising-projects-in-2020
In 2020, the ministry of transport will consecrate XAF9.5 billion out of its overall budget for the financial year (XAF13.9 billion) to investment...

Cameroon: Trade tensions, Sonara fire among other things, forced 5% YoY reduction of 2020 budget (Director-General for Budget)

cameroon-trade-tensions-sonara-fire-among-other-things-forced-5-yoy-reduction-of-2020-budget-director-general-for-budget
In an interview published today December 20, 2019, by Cameroonian magazine Expression économique, Cyrille Edou Alo’o, Director-General for Budget,...

CEMAC : BEAC injects XAF2 bln foreign currencies into commercial banks weekly to fluidify international transfers

cemac-beac-injects-xaf2-bln-foreign-currencies-into-commercial-banks-weekly-to-fluidify-international-transfers
For close to a month now, the central bank of CEMAC countries (BEAC) has been implementing a new measure aimed at fluidifying and shortening the deadlines...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC