logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 October 2021 -
Finance

Cameroonian-born John Mokom takes over the management of Standard Chartered Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroonian-born John Mokom takes over the management of Standard Chartered Côte d'Ivoire
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:38

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian-born John Ngu Mokom was recently appointed Managing director of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, the only fully digital bank in the WAEMU region. Soon after he assumed office, the latter signed a €159 million (about XAF104 billion) agreement with the government of Côte d'Ivoire, for the renovation of maternity wards in 62 hospitals across the country.

A CPA certified by the University of Michigan, John Ngu Mokom joined Standard in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer of the Cameroonian subsidiary. He is helping promote Cameroon's expertise in the world of finance alongside his compatriot Mathieu Mandeng who is heading, since 2015 Standard Chartered Bank Mauritius, and was named Banker of the Year in 2019 in that country.

The newly promoted executive has extensive knowledge of the banking sector. His professional experience started in the sector in 2007 with Commercial Bank Corporation Cameroon (SCB Cameroon), which was acquired in April 2011 by the Moroccan group Attijariwafa.

However, before entering the banking sector, John Ngu Mokom, with his Bachelor's degree in English private law from the University of Yaoundé, worked for General Motors in the United States and Canada. Years later, he returned to his country where he served at Ernst & Young and Cotco (Cameroon Oil Transportation Company), manager of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.

  BRM

 

back to top

Universal Health Coverage: SUCAM could launch pilot phase in H1-2022

universal-health-coverage-sucam-could-launch-pilot-phase-in-h1-2022
The pilot phase of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), expected in Cameroon since 2018, will finally start in the first half of 2022.  This timeline...

Cameroonian-born John Mokom takes over the management of Standard Chartered Côte d'Ivoire

cameroonian-born-john-mokom-takes-over-the-management-of-standard-chartered-cote-d-ivoire
Cameroonian-born John Ngu Mokom was recently appointed Managing director of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, the only fully digital bank in the...

OAPI: Dismissed director-general Denis L. Bohoussou contests his suspension

oapi-dismissed-director-general-denis-l-bohoussou-contests-his-suspension
Denis L. Bohossou (Photo) recently issued a release contesting his suspension as Director-General of the Yaounde-based African Intellectual Property...

CEMAC: Cameroon disburses XAF101.9 bln as installments for 2016-2021 & 2018-2023 bonds

cemac-cameroon-disburses-xaf101-9-bln-as-installments-for-2016-2021-2018-2023-bonds
Cameroon recently disbursed the last installment of its "ECMR 5.5% Net 2016-2021." According to the communique published on October 20, 2021, by the Bank...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»