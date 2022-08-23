logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 August 2022 -
Finance

Beac public securities market witnessed slight drop in July 2022 (CRCT)

Beac public securities market witnessed slight drop in July 2022 (CRCT)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Activities on the Beac public securities market dropped significantly in July 2022 compared to the previous month, according to a note recently published by the Supervisory Board of the Securities Settlement and Custody Unit.

CRCT reported that the average cost of resources raised by Cemac states peaked at 7.69% in July 2022, compared with 7.75% in June, reflecting a slight decrease of about 0.06 points. The CRCT note did not explain the reasons for this drop in costs. But, on observation, it may be due to the strength of supply from market intermediaries such as banks operating as primary dealers. Indeed, in July 2022, the participation rate of primary dealers in market operations increased from 28.74% in June to 34% in July 2022. This dynamism has led, we learn, to an increase in the rate of subscription to the issuance of securities by the States from 85.6% in June to 116.85% in July 2022.

BRM    

back to top

Beac public securities market witnessed slight drop in July 2022 (CRCT)

beac-public-securities-market-witnessed-slight-drop-in-july-2022-crct
Activities on the Beac public securities market dropped significantly in July 2022 compared to the previous month, according to a note recently published...

Cameroon's govt misses 50% cocoa processing target, only achieves 29.5% in 2021-22

cameroon-s-govt-misses-50-cocoa-processing-target-only-achieves-29-5-in-2021-22
Over the 2021-22 cocoa campaign, the Cameroonian government only managed to process 86,850 tons of beans, over a total output of 295,163 tons. This...

Euro-Dollar fluctuation raised Cameroon’s debt by CFA420bn in one year

euro-dollar-fluctuation-raised-cameroon-s-debt-by-cfa420bn-in-one-year
Recent fluctuations between the euro and the U.S. dollar have increased Cameroon's debt by CFA420 billion (+11.2%) between June 2021 and June 2022. Data...

E. Guinean Bange Bank to get listed on the Bvmac, first bank to join

e-guinean-bange-bank-to-get-listed-on-the-bvmac-first-bank-to-join
Guinean Bange Bank is preparing its listing on the regional stock exchange Bvmac. Louis Banga, MD of the stock market, met on August 9 in this regard with...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »