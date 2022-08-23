Beac public securities market witnessed slight drop in July 2022 (CRCT)

(Business in Cameroon) - Activities on the Beac public securities market dropped significantly in July 2022 compared to the previous month, according to a note recently published by the Supervisory Board of the Securities Settlement and Custody Unit.

CRCT reported that the average cost of resources raised by Cemac states peaked at 7.69% in July 2022, compared with 7.75% in June, reflecting a slight decrease of about 0.06 points. The CRCT note did not explain the reasons for this drop in costs. But, on observation, it may be due to the strength of supply from market intermediaries such as banks operating as primary dealers. Indeed, in July 2022, the participation rate of primary dealers in market operations increased from 28.74% in June to 34% in July 2022. This dynamism has led, we learn, to an increase in the rate of subscription to the issuance of securities by the States from 85.6% in June to 116.85% in July 2022.

BRM