logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 February 2021 -
Finance

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:28

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 24, 2021, online daily Africa Intelligence revealed that The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) of Cameroon offered XAF150 billion to buy Chadian National Hydrocarbon Company (SHT)’s 21% stake in the Chad–Cameroon Petroleum Development and Pipeline Project.

According to the online daily, the offer was made in January 2021 through a correspondence sent to SHT by Galileo Negoce & Conseil, a Chadian institution that acts as SHT’s counsel in the framework of that transaction. The said transaction was first discussed in 2018, through written correspondence between Adolphe Moudiki, Director-general of the SNH, and Béchir Madet, then Chadian Minister of Energy.

Although the offer has not been confirmed by the involved parties yet, it is in line with the actions initiated by Cameroon in recent years to boost its gains in the pipeline mainly located on its territory.

According to Africa Intelligence, the stake-buying project was revived because of the economic challenges facing Chad. Indeed, the country has to pay its debts towards international private creditors, Glencore notably. The country was, by the way, one of the first to request the debt moratorium granted by G20 countries to support developing countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Geostrategic issues

Should the deal be successful, Cameroon (which obtained a revalorization of its transit duties and got parties to agree to the duties to be actualized every five years) will increase its stake in this oil transporting infrastructure. However, given the oil price uncertainties, some people may question the economic opportunities represented by such investment, while Exxon-Mobil and Petronas are trying to divest from the project (On March 10, 2020, Business Wire revealed that private wealth management company Osaka Matsui Management had launched negotiations to sell Exxon-Mobil and Petronas’ stakes on the pipeline.).

To understand Cameroon’s interest in that project, the geopolitical facts should be integrated into the analysis. Indeed, in its northern region, Cameroon shares borders with Nigéria, Chad, and the Central African Republic. In the said northern regions, the crisis in the Central African Republic and Boko Haram’s attacks in Nigeria creates an instability really difficult to contain. Should Chad be destabilized, Cameroon will lose an important ally supporting the stability in those northern regions. That is, for instance, why in the past, Cameroon willingly supported Chad when it needed support.  

Transit duties

The 1000-km Chad-Cameroon pipeline has been operational since 2003. Thanks to that oil transporting infrastructure, close to 40 million barrels of oil produced in Chadian oil fields by companies like China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Exxon Mobil, and Petronas are exported yearly.

The construction of this pipeline was funded by the World Bank and a consortium of oil companies constituted of Exxon-Mobil, Petronas, and Chevron-Texaco (which sold its stake to Chad in 2014). According to experts, three years after its commissioning, the about XAF2,300 billion investment was fully amortized thanks notably to a rise in oil prices.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

chad-cameroon-pipeline-cameroon-reportedly-offered-xaf150-bln-for-chadian-stake
On February 24, 2021, online daily Africa Intelligence revealed that The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) of Cameroon offered XAF150...

Cameroon announces XAF60 bln for the construction of the 2nd Dibamba river bridge

cameroon-announces-xaf60-bln-for-the-construction-of-the-2nd-dibamba-river-bridge
The Cameroonian Ministry of Public Works is currently preparing a project for the construction of a second bridge over the Dibamba river, according to...

Orange Cameroon posts XAF216.38 bln turnover in 2020, up 5.16% YoY

orange-cameroon-posts-xaf216-38-bln-turnover-in-2020-up-5-16-yoy
Orange Cameroon generated a turnover of €329 million (XAF216.38 billion) in 2020, according to the financial results recently published by the...

Martin Mindjos Momeny becomes president of the chamber of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and forestry

martin-mindjos-momeny-becomes-president-of-the-chamber-of-agriculture-fisheries-livestock-and-forestry
On February 24, 2021, President Paul Biya signed a decree appointing Martin Mindjos Momeny as president of the chamber of agriculture,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon to sign a XAF88.8 bln credit agreement for the finalization of the East entrance to Douala reconstruction project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Turkey renews talks for its national airlines’ project to make Maroua a sub-regional hub

Tradex reinforces its Central African expansion with the inauguration of its first filling station in Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

cameroon-inaugurates-tractafric-s-first-civil-engineering-machinery-assembly-plant-in-central-africa

Cameroon Inaugurates Tractafric's First Civil Engineering Machinery Assembly Plant in Central Africa

ntui-mankim-road-sinohydro-s-selection-also-questioned-by-minmap-ibrahim-talba-malla

Ntui-Mankim road: Sinohydro’s selection also questioned by MINMAP Ibrahim Talba Malla

cameroon-to-start-implementing-actions-to-reduce-its-road-costs-per-kilometer

Cameroon to start implementing actions to reduce its road costs per kilometer

despite-its-monopoly-on-the-fixed-market-camtel-barely-controls-3-of-the-telephony-market-in-cameroon-ctr-indicates

Despite its monopoly on the fixed market, Camtel barely controls 3% of the telephony market in Cameroon, CTR indicates

eneo-raises-xaf100-bln-from-local-banks-thanks-in-part-to-cameroon-s-proven-commitment-to-supporting-the-company

ENEO raises XAF100 bln from local banks, thanks in part to Cameroon’s proven commitment to supporting the company

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev