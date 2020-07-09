logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 July 2020 -
Infrastructures

The 330-km Belabo-Ngaoundéré railway track’s renovation works is expected to begin in 2021

The 330-km Belabo-Ngaoundéré railway track’s renovation works is expected to begin in 2021
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 09 July 2020 12:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The works for the renewal of the 330-km railway track linking the towns of Belabo in eastern Cameroon and Ngaoundéré in the Adamaoua region will begin in 2021. This is one of the main information that transpired from the session of the inter-ministerial committee of railway infrastructure (Comifer), held on July 2, 2020 in Yaoundé.

According to Claude Misse Ntoné, the director of rail transport at the Ministry of Transport, for the time being, the detailed studies in the framework of the project have started. Carried out by the Spanish group Typsa, made up of independent engineering consulting firms, the feasibility study of this project was validated on March 6, 2020, during a workshop held in Yaounde.    

The renovation of this section of the Transcameroonian line will officially cost a little over CFAF100 billion. More than CFAF 58 billion has already been mobilized from the European Investment Bank (CFAF 43 billion) and the European Union (CFAF 15.5 billion).

According to sources close to the project, apart from the State's counterpart, the rest of the envelope could come from the French Development Agency (AFD), with which the Cameroonian government has been in negotiations for several months now.

The railway was inaugurated in 1974 and has never been renewed since. The renewal work announced for 2021 is the second major project carried out in the railway sector in Cameroon in the last 20 years, after the renewal of the 175 km track between Batschenga and Ka'a.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Public company Maetur posts CFAF202 mln of net income for FY2019 (+59,8%)

cameroon-public-company-maetur-posts-cfaf202-mln-of-net-income-for-fy2019-59-8
At the end of the 2019 financial year, the Urban and Rural Land Development and Equipment Mission (Maetur) posted a net income of CFAF 202 million,...

The 330-km Belabo-Ngaoundéré railway track’s renovation works is expected to begin in 2021

the-330-km-belabo-ngaoundere-railway-track-s-renovation-works-is-expected-to-begin-in-2021
The works for the renewal of the 330-km railway track linking the towns of Belabo in eastern Cameroon and Ngaoundéré in the Adamaoua region will begin in...

Cameroon: Plantain chips producer Delors Leuwing N. wins 3rd edition of Pierre Castel Prize

cameroon-plantain-chips-producer-delors-leuwing-n-wins-3rd-edition-of-pierre-castel-prize
Delors Leuwing Ngounouo (photo) is the winner of the 3rd edition of Pierre Castel Prize in Cameroon, thanks to his company Mboa Snackery Sarl, which...

Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P) announces interest-free loan programme to support SMEs in Cameroon

investisseurs-et-partenaires-i-p-announces-interest-free-loan-programme-to-support-smes-in-cameroon
Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P), an investment fund dedicated to SMEs based in Africa -chaired by Jean-Michel Severino (photo)- and Somtou Cameroun...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »