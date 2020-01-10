Construction works on Kribi-Lolabé highway to resume shortly

(Business in Cameroon) - Construction works on the Kribi-Lolabé highway, on hold since November 26, 2018, are expected to resume in the coming days.

“Following the very high agreement of the President of the Republic for the designation of Chec as the operator, plans are underway to remove the blockages relating to the payment of invoices and the resumption of work,” the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) informs.

According to the new schedule, the delivery of the infrastructure is finally expected on October 31, 2020, after a 28-month extension. According to the MINTP, the rate of completion of the project is now 88.14%.

Chec, which will also manage this infrastructure under an agreement currently being negotiated with the Cameroonian government, had to interrupt the work due to non-payment. According to figures from the Ministry of Public Works, these non-paid invoices are estimated at XAF75.5 billion at end 2019.

