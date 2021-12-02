logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 December 2021 -
Mining

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 02 December 2021 11:10

(Business in Cameroon) - To intensify controls over the circulation of precious metal and stones at airports and border areas in the country, Cameroon has elaborated a security procedure guidebook. According to Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoke who recently disclosed the information before the parliament, the guidebook is “undergoing validation.”

He provided no details on when the guidebook will become effective or its content. However, the announcement comes in a context where although it is still a minor diamond producer globally (pending the launch of exploitation at its various diamond deposits) Cameroon is already present in the international market. According to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the main buyers of Cameroonian diamonds are Belgium and the United Arab Emirates. In a recent note on the world diamond market, the central bank of CEMAC countries revealed that in 2018, 55.31% of Cameroon’s diamond exports went to the United Arab Emirates, 40.95% to Belgium, and 3.73% to Switzerland.

The Minister of Mines also revealed that this year (2021), the country issued seven diamond export permits concerning 182.05 karats worth XAF13.36 million. Those certificates generated XAF2.7 million tax revenues for the State. Those revenues could have been improved if controls were tightened at the various borders where the precious stones and metals are illegally exported generating revenue shortfalls for the public treasury, he explained. Hence the project for a security guidebook for the National Permanent Secretariat for the Kimberley Process that controls precious stones in Cameroon. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

cameroon-elaborates-a-security-guidebook-to-tighten-controls-over-illegal-precious-stone-and-metal-trades
To intensify controls over the circulation of precious metal and stones at airports and border areas in the country, Cameroon has elaborated a security...

Cameroon: Cimencam to soon obtain mining agreements for the exploitation of two marble quarries in the North

cameroon-cimencam-to-soon-obtain-mining-agreements-for-the-exploitation-of-two-marble-quarries-in-the-north
CIMENCAM and the State of Cameroon will soon sign two mining agreements for the exploitation of the Bidzar and Biou marble quarries in Figuil, North...

Fishing: Cameroon exported 102.5 tons of shrimps to Malaysia in Jan-Oct 2021

fishing-cameroon-exported-102-5-tons-of-shrimps-to-malaysia-in-jan-oct-2021
Between January and October 2021, Cameroon issued two certificates of conformity for the exportation of 102.48 tons of shrimps to Malaysia. The figure was...

Cameroon: Local market will be sufficiently supplied with sugar despite adverse conditions, SOSUCAM assures

cameroon-local-market-will-be-sufficiently-supplied-with-sugar-despite-adverse-conditions-sosucam-assures
SOSUCAM, the largest sugar producer in Cameroon, recently published a communique assuring consumers that sugar will be available in the market despite...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

CEMAC: China and CFAF fixed parity are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Cameroon-Nigeria : Trade exchanges fell by 81% in 2015-2019 due to the anglophone crisis and war against Boko Haram

babadjou-bamenda-road-world-bank-conditions-relaunch-of-construction-works-on-the-elaboration-of-a-safety-management-plan

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

brewing-group-sabc-secures-the-international-expertise-of-krones-and-side-to-renovate-a-soft-drink-production-line-in-yaounde

Brewing group SABC secures the international expertise of Krones and Side to renovate a soft drink production line in Yaoundé

cameroon-creates-marine-park-to-curb-industrial-fishing-on-its-sea-border-with-equatorial-guinea

Cameroon creates marine park to curb industrial fishing on its sea border with Equatorial Guinea

cameroon-plans-are-in-motion-for-the-technical-acceptance-of-the-kribi-lolabe-and-grand-zambi-kribi-roads

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev