Yaoundé - 13 May 2020 -
Mining

Cameroon: Three illegal gold panners die in a mine in the Northern region

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 May 2020 11:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Three Chadian gold miners died in a landslide at an artisanal gold mine in Bandjoungri, Northern Cameroon, on the night of  May 7 to 8, 2020.

According to regional tri-weekly L'œil du Sahel, which reveals the information, this locality is located in the Benue National Park, where hunting and gold panning activities are prohibited. However, this ban does not prevent gold panners and other poachers from scouring the area.

"Despite the authorities' ban, the activity is regularly practised in this locality. They are mainly Chadians, Central Africans, Nigerians, and Cameroonians, who come mainly from the Adamaoua region," a gold panner told the above-mentioned media.

"It is unfortunate, but it should be noted that this type of incident rarely happens. It has been a long time we saw death on this site. We only have small incidents such as injuries,” he added.

