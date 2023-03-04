Cameroon airport authority seeks 106 new workers to strengthen airport security

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Aviation Authority (CCAA) launched last February 21 the competitive recruitment of 106 operational security officers (OSA). Paule Assoumou Koki, Head of CCAA, said the process will take place from next April 17 to May 6.

This recruitment is open, we learned, to persons of Cameroonian nationality, aged at least 21 years and 30 years at most, holding a GCE Ordinary level or equivalent degree, having a perfect command of one of the official languages of Cameroon, and having a clean criminal record. "Having training and/or professional experience in the field of civil aviation security, a category B driver's license and mastery of the two official languages of Cameroon would be major assets," Paule Assoumou Koki said.

The recruited agents "will be responsible daily for the implementation of civil aviation security measures at Cameroonian airports. They will prevent any illegal intrusion of persons at the airports and maintain the integrity and sterility of airport facilities,” we learned.

BRM